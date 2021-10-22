Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar all praise for 'Ratnan Prapancha'

Bangalore :

After seeing the movie, Rajkumar tweeted: "I saw the movie. It's a wonderful show. I am very happy. Dhananjay, Reba Monica, Pramod Manju, Umashree have given brilliant performances. The dialogues, cinematography and music are superb. All the best to the whole team."





Speaking to IANS, Dhananjay said the movie will fulfil what it has promised in the trailer and the plot will "haunt" the audience. "The audiences who have loved me in negative shades until now will also like my character, Ratnakar, a common man in the movie," the actor said.





The film was shot over 15 days in picturesque locations of Kashmir. Besides 'Daali' Dhananjay, the film, directed by Rohith Padaki, stars Reba Monica John, who plays an aspiring journalist, Panju, Umashree, Shruthi, Anu Prabhakar and Achyut Kumar.





Earlier, Sandalwood actress Ramya had taken to social media to say that she had been laughing her heart out ever since she watched the trailer.