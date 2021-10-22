Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne love story being adapted into feature film

Los Angeles :

The yet untitled project will follow a biopic format centering on their decades-long bond -- one that exploded to the heights of pop culture with the flagship MTV reality series 'The Osbournes', reports variety.com.





Oscar nominee Lee Hall is scripting the film. "Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together," said Sharon Osbourne.





She added: "We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen."





Sharon and her children Jack Osborune and Aimee Osbourne are producing via their label Osbourne Media, with Michele Anthony and David Blackman on behalf of Polygram Entertainment. Andrea Giannetti is overseeing development for Sony.





Music will play a large role in the film, and will feature tracks from Ozzy's band Black Sabbath as well as work from his solo career.





Hall's writing credits include 'Rocketman' starring Taron Egerton, Steven Spielberg's 'War Horse', Stephen Frears' 'Victoria & Abdul', and 'Billy Elliot', which earned him an Oscar nod for best original screenplay.