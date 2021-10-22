Concept of Korean show Squid Game enters Chennai’s live event, game scene

Chennai :

Squid Game is a survival drama that revolves around a contest in which 456 players from different walks of life but each deeply in debt, play a series of children’s games for the chance to win a huge prize, with a death penalty if they lose. Considering its popularity in the country, Indian Railways has used the Squid Game reference to urge people to follow COVID rules. Now, city-based creative venture Puffalope, popular for its out-of-the-box events and games, has included the concept of Squid Game for its corporate events.









(Team Puffalope)









After watching the show last week, Zeeshan Anees, one of the co-founders of Puffalope, was so thrilled and discussed the possibilities of including the game in their Halloween special. “We get a lot of inquiries for corporate events and private parties and most of our clients wanted something engaging like team building exercises. We wanted to do something along the lines of Squid Game for Halloween which is why we planned it. The hosts and the players would be dressed up in characters and we are planning to play 5 or 6 games like marbles, tug of war, maze, red light-green light and so on. We have innovated the game a little bit to suit the format of our game. In the TV show, the game is being played individually. But we have made a small twist and made it like a team competition because our requirement is team bonding and team integration. Instead of individual games, we play team games. The whole idea of the squid game is that participants will get to play childhood games like ball throwing, tug of war and so on. The only difference is that we put a stake in the game,” Zeeshan tells DT Next.





Soon after the announcement on social media, the team started getting a lot of inquiries about the game. “Before COVID, the maximum number of people who participated in retreats was 200. With new regulations, only 40-50 participants are allowed now. Each department in a corporate company is doing their retreats separately instead of clubbing them. Since the groups have become smaller, it is easier for us to organise interactive games. With Deepavali, Halloween and Christmas parties lined up, everybody seems to be interested in the Squid Game format,” he adds.



