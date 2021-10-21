Enemy producer disappointed over screen allocations, says will fight monopoly

Chennai :

A few hours later, the producer of the film Vinod Kumar in a voice message, lashed out at theatre owners who are being insisted to screen Annaatthe instead of Enemy. “I have heard that some theatre owners are under pressure to screen a star’s film over Enemy. I request them to understand that I decided to release Enemy in theatres despite being offered a huge sum of money from a leading OTT platform. I have faith in the product which prompted me to opt for a theatrical release. I assure that it will be a win-win situation for theatre owners and distribution when two films release at the same time,” he said.





Vinod added that he is disappointed with the monopoly in the Tamil film industry. “I would be happy even if my movie acquires 100 screens. But that hasn’t been the case. Even if a big film gets all screens across the state, it wouldn’t run to packed houses and might end up becoming a disaster. So when another film gets decent screens, both films would benefit and will make the industry look healthy. The monopoly and biases will not work in favour of anyone and I will certainly fight this irrespective of names that are involved,” he concluded. Directed by Anand Shankar Enemy also stars Prakash Raj, Mirnalini Ravi, Karunakaran and Mamta Mohandas in lead roles.











