Prime Video launches K-drama slate with 10 new titles

Mumbai :

Starting Thursday, a repertoire of Korean dramas will go live for the Indian consumers adding further value to Prime Video's content library.





The popular shows launching on the service on Thursday include 'True Beauty' that dwells on the classic makeover of a young high school girl, bullied for her appearance.





'Strangers from Hell' that will transport the viewers to a dingy apartment building with shady neighbours and a series of mysterious events, and the new season of a high-octane action-packed series 'Taxi Driver' featuring Lee Je-Hoon and Esom.





Then there is Lee Dong-Wook and Cho Bo-Ah-starrer 'Tale of the Nine Tailed', 'Hotel Del Luna' will introduce a mix of eeriness and a gripping plotline.





In the subsequent weeks, the release that will follow is 'The Penthouse: War in Life', a show that delves deeper into the struggles of some unabashedly ambitious women, who desire to enter the cream of high society.





At the same time, 'Mr. Queen', featuring Shin Hae-Sun and Kim Jung-Hyun, will make the audience experience a soul swap and a time travel within the same breath.





There's more to this.





'Secret Garden', a fantasy romantic comedy will explore love that transcends social class differences, while all four seasons of 'Voice' will drop together in November.





Manish Menghani, Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video, India, said: "Korean content, in particular, has made significant inroads into India's mainstream popular culture. Our users were highly appreciative of Korean films like 'Parasite' and 'Minari' on Prime Video - the movies saw viewership from across the length and breadth of the country. We are excited to announce our exclusive slate of Korean content with 10 popular series.





"The slate brings together a mix of genres from comedy, romance, horror to action, exclusively for Prime members in India. The announcement marks our efforts to program for evolving consumer choices for immersive content. We will continue to curate a compelling library of content that is diverse, resonates with our audience and gives them the choice to explore stories from around the world."



