Kiara Advani in contention to play the female lead in Vijay 66

However, Vijay’s fans have been curious about the rest of the cast and crew of the film even before the makers could make an official announcement.





The latest we hear is that actress Kiara Advani who is already the leading lady in Ram Charan-Shankar’s film funded by Dil Raju has been approached for Vijay 66 as well.





Sources close to the movie unit told DT Next, “Kiara has asked for remuneration for Rs 5 crore and the producers are contemplating on it.





Hence, nothing has been confirmed as of now. She hasn’t signed an agreement yet while other heroines are being considered as well.” We will officially know whether Kiara Advani will be on board the project in a few days. Meanwhile, Thaman has been confirmed to compose the music.