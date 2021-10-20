Anshuman Jha training under 'Avengers' trainer Tsahi Shemesh

Mumbai :

Anshuman Jha will be seen performing some elaborate stunts in his next hand-to-hand combat action film titled 'Lakadbaggha'.





"Tsahi is an incredible trainer and a self-defence expert who brings forth the best in you. He pushes you, insults you (lovingly) and is one of the best people I have met in my life," said Anshuman.





The film requires intense training and preparation and Anshuman began working with Vicky Arora in July, following which in August he trained with Tsahi in New York to understand the craft of Krav Maga.





Written by Alok Sharma it is to be directed by Victor Mukherjee.





Victor said, "The action sequences are tricky and we needed a physically fit actor who can ace action. Anshuman just didn't want to learn screen action but is aiming to be at his physical best in reality. His self-belief, dedication, and right guidance will hopefully yield the desired results."





Anshuman who is currently working with Prashant Sawant on his body transformation said, "Working with all these gurus is an exhilarating experience and learning about my own body and its limits is new for me. Tsahi is a great teacher who motivates you and helps you be your finest version. We are getting there, and I am taking baby steps with the best in the business towards being the best I can be for the film in the time that I have."





The film is set in East Kolkata, Chinatown and will go on the floors in December 2021.



