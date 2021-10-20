Wed, Oct 20, 2021

Jithan Ramesh, Aishwarya Rajesh come together for Nelson Venkatesan’s directorial

Published: Oct 20,202102:54 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Aishwarya Rajesh will be teaming up with Jithan Ramesh in a film produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film will be directed by Nelson Venkatesan.

Aishwarya Rajesh and others at the pooja for her next film (Image: Twitter/DreamWarriorPictures)
Aishwarya Rajesh and others at the pooja for her next film (Image: Twitter/DreamWarriorPictures)
Chennai:
Jithan Ramesh made a mark in the Tamil film industry with movies like Jithan, which was well received by the viewers.

He was also part of Bigg Boss in the fourth season. This is the first time Aishwarya is pairing up with Jithan Ramesh. The pooja ceremony of the untitled film took place on October 19.

Director Nelson Venkatesan is popular for his movies Oru Naal Koothu and SJ Suryah’s Monster.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations