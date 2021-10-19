First big Kannada OTT release, 'Ratnan Prapancha', slated for Oct 22

The stage is set for the October 22 release of the Kannada film 'Ratnan Prapancha', described by its makers as a travel dramedy , on Amazon Prime Video.
Bangalore:
Billed as the first big Kannada movie to be screened on an OTT platform, it has 'Daali' Dhananjay playing the lead character, a crabby insurance agent, and the story revolves around his doting mother's efforts to get him married.
The film, directed by Rohit Padaki, also stars multi-lingual actress Reba Monica John, Panju, Umashree, Shruthi, Anu Prabhakar and Achyut Kumar.
Commenting on the film on social media, Sandalwood actress Ramya said she had a hearty laugh as she watched the trailer. Will the audience be as enthusiastic in its response?
Conversations