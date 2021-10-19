First big Kannada OTT release, 'Ratnan Prapancha', slated for Oct 22

Bangalore :

Billed as the first big Kannada movie to be screened on an OTT platform, it has 'Daali' Dhananjay playing the lead character, a crabby insurance agent, and the story revolves around his doting mother's efforts to get him married.

The film, directed by Rohit Padaki, also stars multi-lingual actress Reba Monica John, Panju, Umashree, Shruthi, Anu Prabhakar and Achyut Kumar.

Commenting on the film on social media, Sandalwood actress Ramya said she had a hearty laugh as she watched the trailer. Will the audience be as enthusiastic in its response?