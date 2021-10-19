Kangana shares her four looks from spy thriller 'Dhaakad'

Mumbai :

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film since last January, when the first posters from it surfaced online. To announce 'Dhaakad', Kangana took to Instagram to share a symmetrical collage of her four looks from the film as she gave a sneak peek into the world of 'Dhaakad' and what to expect from the action flick.

Kangana captioned the image with this description of her character: "She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8th April 2022!"