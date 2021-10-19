First look of Punjabi film 'Fuffad Ji' out ahead of Nov 11 premiere

Mumbai :

Starring Binnu Dhillon and Gurnam Bhullar, "Fuffad Ji", a comedy of errors, is a Zee Studios-K. Kumar Studios co-production directed by Pankaj Batra.





Taking to social media, Bhullar shared his excitement tweeting: "Team #Fuffadji is ready to entertain your family, we'll be waiting at your nearby theatres." Jasmin Bajwa plays the female lead and model Sidhika Sharma will make her debut in it.





Commenting on the impending release, Batra said: "I feel fortunate to be able to release our film which we started making even amidst the pandemic. I hope people shower it with love." Shooting for the film had started in June.



