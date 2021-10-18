Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy to release in theatres on December 24 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

Hyderabad :

Recently, the makers released second dimension of Nani as Vasu and like the first dimension of Bengali guy, this too received a good response. There’s complete contrast in two looks of Nani.





Considering the craze surrounding the film, the makers have concluded to release 'Shyam Singha Roy' in all south languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.





The film will release across theatres worldwide on December 24.





It will be biggest release for Nani. They have released a romantic poster to make the announcement. This poster confirms there is an epic love tale between Nani and Sai Pallavi set in period zone.





Heroines Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are popular in films of other languages as well which will be beneficial for the film. Moreover, Nani is well-known in other languages with the films like 'Naan Ee' (Eega In Telugu) which was a big hit everywhere and he also starred in few straight Tamil movies.





The makers have announced to launch a huge promotional campaign soon, as the film is presently in post-production stages. Huge teams of VFX is working, to provide visual extravaganza.





The Production No 1 of Niharika Entertainment has original story by Satyadev Janga. Melody songs specialist Mickey J Meyer is on board to compose soundtracks, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera. Naveen Nooli is the editor.





National Award winner Kruti Mahesh and the very talented Yash master choreographed songs of the film.





Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam play important roles in the film.





Cast: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam, Jishu Sen Gupta, Leela Samson, Manish Wadwa, Barun Chanda etc.





Technical Crew:

Director: Rahul Sankrityan

Producer: Venkat Boyanapalli

Banner: Niharika Entertainment

Original Story: Satyadev Janga

Music Director: Mickey J Meyer

Cinematography: Sanu John Varghese

Production Designer: Avinash Kolla

Executive Producer: S Venkata Rathnam (Venkat)

Editor: Naveen Nooli

Fights: Ravi Varma

Choreography: Kruti Mahesh, Yash

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar sathish