Silambarasan's Maanaadu opts out of Deepavali race, to release on November 25

Chennai :

However, makers on Monday took to social media to announce that they have decided to opt out of the Deepavali release plan and instead release on November 25. In a statement, the producer of the film Suresh Kamatchi clarified that they didn't want to be in the rat race.





"Maanaadu has come out the way we wanted it to be. We could have gone ahead and released the film on Deepavali as per our plan. A good product deserves a bigger space. Keeping in mind the distributors who have acquired the theatrical rights of the film, we have decided to release Maanaadu on November 25 from the original date," read the statement.





Maanaadu is a time-loop political thriller, that also stars, alyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren in important roles. The film has it's music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Richard M Nathan.



