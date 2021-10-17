Sarkaru... poster reveals Keerthy in a stunning avatar

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are all set to woo the audience with their upcoming commercial entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
Chennai: To ring in their leading lady's birthday celebrations, the makers unveiled a stunning poster featuring Keerthy Suresh. The actress looks stunning with a high ponytail, clad in a colourful tie-dye dress, which is paired up with a sequin jacket. With a glowing smile, Keerthy's look in her birthday poster attracts all. It seems like Keerthy is shaking her leg for a melodious song, as per her still in the birthday poster.
Conversations