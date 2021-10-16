Allu Arjun and team all set for 'pumpkin-breaking ceremony'

Hyderabad :

With the movie slated for a December 17 release, the 'Pushpa' shoot is progressing at full speed so that the post-production work can be wrapped up in time. The next big ritual is breaking the pumpkin, which is what South Indian filmmakers do after a shoot is completed. It is slated for November 5, by when Allu Arjun and his fellow actors would have completed dubbing as well.

Allu Arjun plays a crude, untamed character named Pushpa Raj, who is a sandalwood smuggler. Rashmika Mandanna is also all set to impress the audience in her unglamourous, rural avatar. Pushpa is one of this year's most-anticipated movies.

Malayalam cinema's sensational actor Fahadh Faasil also appears as the baddie. Actor Sunil and others play important roles as well.

The makers of 'Pushpa' have released two lyrical songs -- 'Dakko Dakko Meka' and 'Srivalli'. Both the songs have grabbed the attention of music lovers and become instant chartbusters.