TEAM ENNA SOLLA POGIRAAI TURNS NOCTURNAL

Chennai :

It’s around 11 pm as we enter the sets of Ashwin’s Enna Solla Pogirai. Trident Arts Ravichandran, the producer of the film greets and takes us to the spot where the team has been shooting since six in the evening. Director Hariharan is seen explaining the shot as Ashwin is all ears. Hariharan points out to his lead actors Ashwin, Teju Ashwini and Avantika and says, “The experience of shooting with this cast as well as the crew has been surreal.





They have delivered whatever to their potential and the shoot has shaped up well so far. We have planned the shoot for almost 40 days and have two more days of shoot left, depending on the weather conditions.” The team is shooting in a coffee shop set up where Ashwin introduces Avantika to Teju. As the camera starts rolling, the entire unit could be seen enjoying the process and is all smiles. “I barely get any rest as I have other commitments during the day. However, Enna Solla Pogiraai unit escalates my energy levels and it is a fun experience totally. Hari would call it wraps around six in the morning and I immediately catch up with some sleep. Overall, it has been nothing short of an amazing experience. There are lots of takeways working with this unit. They are all more like friends and that positivity will reflect well in the movie,” says Ashwin.





Meanwhile, Avantika gets ready for her scene and asks for her lines. “This team has made me comfortable in helping me learn Tamil and understand my lines better. Ashwin and Teju have been wonderful as co-actors. I can’t wait to see the film upon it’s release,” she says. Teju joins us and says that she has thoroughly enjoyed shooting at night. “I’m an evening person.





So you could see me active towards the latter part of the day. That has made things easier for me when shooting for Enna Solla Pogirai. After the shoot I shut down in day time and the unit can see me buzzing with energy in the evening. Moreover, shooting indoors as another advantage. There is less crowd and we wouldn’t need to go to our caravans. Instead, we can sit here in the unit and see how the shoot progresses,” the actress tells us. Hari too agrees with Teju and says that Chennai has a positive side to it at night hours and Enna Solla Pogirai will showcase that. “I love shooting at night and we have shot for about 15 days post six in the evening. People will get to see a different aspect of Chennai captured in this movie,” he concludes.



