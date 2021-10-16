Rana Daggubati to star in Netrikann director’s pan-India movie

Chennai :

Rau, known for directing Tamil films like Netrikann and The House Next Door, has also penned the yet-to-be-titled movie. The official Twitter handle of the production company Viswasanti Pictures shared the news. “Our #Bhallaladeva @RanaDaggubati to star in @milindrau story/direction in a new movie by SpiritMedia in collaboration with @Viswasantipicts & @VCWOfficial. Pan-India #Film in #Telugu #Tamil & #Hindi. Produced by @GopinathAchant, CH.Rambabu & @arjundasyan. Stay tuned for more...,” the tweet read.





The 36-year-old actor retweeted the announcement on his handle on the microblogging site. Gopinath Achant, Arjun Dasyan and C H Rambabu are producing the film.





Besides this movie, Daggubati will be sharing screen space with actor and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati in Rana Naidu, the Indian adaptation of acclaimed American TV series Ray Donovan for Netflix.