Teaser of actor Suriya's courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim' released

Published: Oct 15,202103:42 PM

The most-awaited teaser of Actor Suriya’s film Jai Bhim was released Today (Oct 15). The film will premiere on Amazon Prime on November 2, just ahead of Deepavali.

Chennai:
Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment, the highly anticipated Tamil film has Suriya playing the character of a lawyer battling all odds for the tribal communities.

The movie has an ensemble cast of actors Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose. Jai Bhim will also release in Telugu on the streaming service starting November 2.

