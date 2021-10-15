Teaser of actor Suriya's courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim' released

Chennai :

Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment, the highly anticipated Tamil film has Suriya playing the character of a lawyer battling all odds for the tribal communities.





The movie has an ensemble cast of actors Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose. Jai Bhim will also release in Telugu on the streaming service starting November 2.





