First look of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Tirumala Kishore, SLVC’s 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' out now

First look poster of the film.

Chennai :

Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra, the makers of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu released first look poster of the film. In it Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna are dressed in traditional attire with the house decorated with flowers.





Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu marks Sharwanand’s first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna and Tirumala Kishore. Sharwanand plays a guy next door kind of role, while Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a meaty role.





Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi are playing important roles in the film that also features some stellar cast. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.