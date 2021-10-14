M Night Shyamalan's next film gets official title

Los Angeles :

Universal Pictures, which recently partnered with the Indian-American filmmaker for ''Old'', will release the movie on February 3, 2023, the studio announced on Twitter on Thursday.





Shyamalan had teased fans in August about the upcoming release, posting a picture on his Twitter feed showing off an unlabelled binder that allegedly held the script. ''The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages,'' he had written in the caption. ''Knock at the Cabin'' takes forward the partnership between Universal and Shyamalan. Universal partnered with him on his last four films -- ''Old'' (2021), ''Glass'' (2019), ''Split'' (2017) and ''The Visit'' (2015).





''Old'', a surreal supernatural drama, released in India in September and featured Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Thomasin McKenzie, Vicky Krieps and Ken Leung.





Based on the graphic novel ''Sandcastle'' by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, the movie revolves around a family that heads for a tropical vacation on a beach that they discover online.





Soon, they realise that they are getting rapidly older which is causing them to reduce their entire life in a glimpse and there's no way for them to escape this mysterious beach.





The movie has so far earned USD 90 million at the global box office.