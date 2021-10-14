Thu, Oct 14, 2021

Harish Kalyan’s Oh Manapenne to premier in OTT On October 22

Published: Oct 14,202103:05 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actor Harish Kalyan’s upcoming film Oh Manapenne will premiere in Disney+Hotstar on October 22.

Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar
Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar
Chennai:
The film is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma’s hit Telugu film Peli Choopulu. Harish and Priya Bhavani Shankar will reprise Vijay and Ritu’s roles respectively.

Directed by debutant Kaarthikk Sundar, Vishal Chandrashekar is composing the music, Krishnan Vasant has operated the camera.

Earlier in an interview to DT Next Kaarthikk said, “We have stuck to the core of the film. It’s a beautiful film already and we have presented it in a new way to our audience. Having actors like Harish and Priya for a debut film is indeed a privilege.”

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations