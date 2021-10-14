Harish Kalyan’s Oh Manapenne to premier in OTT On October 22

Chennai :

The film is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma’s hit Telugu film Peli Choopulu. Harish and Priya Bhavani Shankar will reprise Vijay and Ritu’s roles respectively.





Directed by debutant Kaarthikk Sundar, Vishal Chandrashekar is composing the music, Krishnan Vasant has operated the camera.





Earlier in an interview to DT Next Kaarthikk said, “We have stuck to the core of the film. It’s a beautiful film already and we have presented it in a new way to our audience. Having actors like Harish and Priya for a debut film is indeed a privilege.”