Thu, Oct 14, 2021

R Madhavan completes work on his suspense thriller film

Published: Oct 14,2021

Actor R Madhavan has finished shooting for his upcoming suspense thriller film, directed by Kookie Gulati. Gulati, known for Abhishek Bachchan’s “The Big Bull”, shared the news on Instagram.

R Madhavan (Image credit: ANI)
Chennai:
“#itsawrap !! Truly an amazing time working with this very humble powerhouse of talent …@actormaddy!!,” (sic) he wrote on Wednesday, alongside a picture with Madhavan.


The team began shooting in January 2021. The yet-to-be-titled film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and marks singer Khushali Kumar’s acting debut. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Madhavan also has Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Amriki Pandit in various stages of production

