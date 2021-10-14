SJ Suryah, Viddharth to play leads in Mysskin’s next

Chennai :

The director, who is currently shooting for Pisaasu 2 with Andrea Jeremiah and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, has apparently narrated a script to SJ Suryah and Viddharth.





Sources say that the actors instantly liked the script and have given the nod for the project.





“Mysskin will immediately begin working on SJS, Viddharth’s film after completing Pisaasu 2. An official announcement on this project is expected to be soon. While SJ Suryah is likely to play the protagonist, Viddharth’s character is expected to have different shades to it,” a source close to the film told DT Next. Meanwhile, SJ Suryah is currently shooting for a web series directed by Andrew Louis of Kolaigaaran fame for Amazon Prime.