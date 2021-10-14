‘Tamil films have never failed to celebrate women’

Chennai :

Subiksha Krishnan is seen in an electrifying mood as she poses for our photographer on the sidelines of Navarathiri celebrations.





“This has been the best time of the year for me since childhood. Navarathiri marks the beginning of the festive season and there is a lot of positivity around,” she begins. The actress recalls how she celebrated the festival before being flooded with acting offers. “Being a Bharatanatyam dancer, Navarathiri was all about performing at my relatives’ place and even singing. In fact, I didn’t want to miss out on the delicious sundal that they make. So, I perform and get duly rewarded with sundal varieties,” she laughs.





The actress, who has credible films like Kadugu and Goli Soda 2 to her name, Subiksha says that she is privileged to be a part of Tamil cinema.





“As we talk about Navarathiri, which is all about women's power, I realized that Tamil cinema has been a flag-bearer of women empowerment. I am blown away by the choices made by Jyotika, Trisha, Nayanthara, and Aishwarya Rajesh. They have changed the dynamics of Tamil cinema by exploring women-centric films that haven’t been told before. They inspired me to do films like Nethra. My upcoming film Kanni Theevu too is another women-centric film that has me, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Ashna Zaveri, and Aishwarya Dutta in lead roles. Be it OTT or theatres, female-centric films have been predominantly viable to producers. With OTT platforms, there will be more such screenplays written in the future,” she explains.





Talking about her upcoming projects, she says, “I will be wrapping up the shoot of Udhayanidhi’s Kannai Nambaadhey soon and will begin my next, an anthology in which Kalaiyarasan plays the lead.”