Tessa Thomson to lead Steve Buscemi's 'The Listener'

Los Angeles :

Buschemi, also an actor known for ''Reservoir Dogs'', ''Spy Kids'' films and series like ''Boardwalk Empire'', has wrapped production on the film. According to Deadline, the film is written by Alessandro Camon of ''The Messenger'' fame and features only one on-screen role. ''The Listener'' follows the story of Beth (Thompson), a helpline volunteer who is part of the small army that gets on the phone every night across America, fielding calls from all kinds of people feeling lonely, broken, hopeless, and worried.





Over the last year, the tide has become a tsunami, and as Beth goes through her shift, the stakes rise: is this the night she will lose someone? Save someone? Put a mind at ease? Make someone smile? The production on the movie started in Los Angeles in August and September. Buscemi is also backing the film alongside Wren Arthur under their Olive Productions banner with Thompson.





Also credited as producers are Oren Moverman for Sight Unseen Pictures, Lauren Hantz for Hantz Motion Pictures, and Sean King O'Grady and Bill Stertz for Atlas Industries.





Kat Barnette and Billy Mulligan have co-produced the film, with Sight Unseen's Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev attached to executive produce ''The Listener'' alongside Suzanne Warren and Hantz Motion Pictures' John Hantz.