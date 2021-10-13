Will Poulter joins Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Los Angeles :

"Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks," Gunn posted to Twitter.





The British-born Poulter made his feature debuts in 2007's 'Son of Rambow' and 2010's 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader'.





However, he is mostly remembered as the awkward teenage kid in 2013's 'We're the Millers', who is bitten by a tarantula.





Poulter has also played standout roles in 'The Maze Runner' franchise and 2015's 'The Revenant' and he can currently be seen in the limited series 'Dopesick' on Hulu, reports variety.com.





Gunn teased the introduction of Adam Warlock in one of the mid-credits teasers in 2017's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,' after Ayesha, leader of the Sovereign people, creates a being she names 'Adam', with the purpose of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy.





The character was first introduced in the late 1960s/early 1970s, created in a specialised cocoon to be, effectively, the perfect human.





His powers - flight, super-strength, regeneration, energy manipulation - are comprehensive and rival the most powerful Marvel characters ever created.





Much of Adam Warlock's comic book history was tied up with the Infinity Gems (called Infinity Stones in the MCU), especially the Soul Gem but given the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', it is unclear how much they would factor into 'Guardians Vol. 3'.





Another popular comic book storyline involves Adam Warlock's transformation into the Magus, an insane and dangerously powerful creature.





Whatever Gunn's current plans are to incorporate Warlock into the MCU, the filmmaker has said that he originally wanted to introduce the character in 'Guardians Vol. 2' but ultimately elected to defer the debut to 'Vol. 3'.





The full cast are expected to return for their third outing, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper (as the voice of Rocket) and Vin Diesel (as the voice of Groot).





'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is scheduled to debut on May 5, 2023.