Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong join James Gray's 'Armageddon Time'

Los Angeles :

According to Deadline, newcomers Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb and Ryan Sell have also boarded the project, which is currently in production in New York.





The film is described as a coming-of-age tale based on Gray’s own childhood memories of growing up in Queens, New York in the mid-1980s and explores friendship and loyalty against the backdrop of an America poised to elect Ronald Reagan as president.





Gray has set a star-studded cast for the movie which recounts his upbringing in the New York borough of Queens as a student at Kew-Forest, a private school which counts Donald Trump and Hank Azaria among its alumni.





Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett was the first one to come aboard the project, followed by actors Donald Sutherland, Oscar Isaac, Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro coming aboard.





Gray will direct from his own original screenplay and also produce the project in collaboration with Anthony Katagas, Marc Butan and Rodrigo Teixeira.





Lourenco Sant'Anna and Rodrigo Gutierrez will serve as executive producers.





Hopkins recently won his second Oscar for Florian Zeller's directorial debut ''The Father''. He will also star in the director's follow-up movie ''The Son''.





Strong is best known for starring in movies such as ''The Big Short'' and ''The Trial of Chicago 7''. He won the Emmy for best actor in a drama series for his role in HBO's ''Succession'' last year. He is currently awaiting the release of the show's third season, which debuts on HBO on October 17.