Tollywood producer Mahesh Koneru passes away at 40

Tollywood producer Mahesh Koneru died from cardiac arrest here on Tuesday. He was 40.
With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 12, 2021
My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear. pic.twitter.com/VhurazUPQk
Words fall short to express my feelings.— Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) October 12, 2021
Really saddened by the Demise of a wonderful Human and our very own @smkoneru garu🙏🏻
My Deepest Condolences to his family.
Rest in peace sir.
Shocking & saddened— Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) October 12, 2021
At this young age it shouldn't happened
Really very unfortunate thing
Deepest condolences to his dear and near #Ripmaheshkonerupic.twitter.com/qEBGV1CP3b
