Oscar-nominated 'Moti Bagh' wins big at ALT-EFF

Mumbai :

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival is India's first and only environment cinema-based festival.





Speaking on the occasion, Oscar nominee Nirmal Chander congratulated the team of ALT EFF for creating a platform that allows environmentalists and moviemakers to work together to form a unified voice for the environment.





Talking about his film, Nirmal said, "In a world where there is no dearth of content anymore, it is sometimes difficult to get people to notice your work. The battle is all the more difficult if one is not catering to pop culture. 'Moti Bagh' was not an easy process. It is an honest depiction of the plight of the villages in Uttarakhand."





He is happy the jury at ALT-EFF believed in his work and the world will now know about it because of his Oscar nomination. It just makes things a lot easier, says the elated Oscar nominee."





The festival has roped in a great jury this year including internationally acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Micheal Snyder, six-time National Award-winning filmmaker Anand Patwardhan and Amin Hajee.





This year the festival had 44 films from 31 countries being screened - all themed around topics of environment, conservation, climate change, and other related matters.