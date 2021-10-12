Tom Hardy on being injected with his 'Venom' character

Los Angeles :

"It's a joy to play two different parts of a psyche because Venom and Eddie are one for me, they are just differentiated by the fact that one is the monster and one is Eddie but they are always contained within one individual," says Hardy.





He added: "It's entirely orchestrated by the script and the script has been created by a writer who has been in the driving seat from the get-go so it's great fun and I just want to keep challenging it and pushing it and seeing what else I can do with it."





Hardy credits "great talents" such as the film's director Andy Serkis and screenwriter Kelly Marcel for making 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'.





"You know this was a federation of people, great talents, who came together to have a lot of fun with the second episode of a franchise that we hope will become much loved in the world of superhero and fantasy movies. We're really proud of it and we think, quietly, it's better than the first," he said.





Hardy is back as the character Eddie Brock, an investigative reporter who was infected by an alien symbiote whilst working on a journalistic expose. Eddie has fused with the alien, Venom, and the two have to share the same body - and small apartment - often with hilarious and breathtakingly thrilling results.





Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Venom: Let there be Carnage' in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. It will release in cinemas on October 14 and will open in Maharashtra on October 22.