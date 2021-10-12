Actor Nedumudi Venu cremated with state honours as hundreds of people pay last respects

New Delhi :

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, various ministers, political leaders, social and cultural personalities and hundreds of people paid their last respects to the veteran actor when his body was kept at the Ayyankali hall here for the public to pay homage.





At the Ayyankali Hall, a team of musicians led by Kavalam Sreekumar sang various folk songs as a tribute to the actor.





Top actors Mammootty and Mohanlal had yesterday visited Venu's house and paid their last respects.





Having recovered from COVID-19, Venu, 73, had been unwell for quite some time and was admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of uneasiness.





Shifted to the ICU, his condition worsened on Sunday despite efforts by doctors. He died on Monday afternoon.





In his film career spanning over four decades, Venu acted in over 500 movies as hero, villain and character actor. His unique style of acting and talent made him one of the finest actors in Indian cinema.