Kristen Stewart 'couldn't open her mouth' due to 'Spencer' tension

London :

Stewart told BBC News: "I had TMJ (her jaw stayed shut) to the point where I was like, completely locked up. I was like, 'Huh, I guess I'm really nervous' - I was really tripping out until we started."





She shared that she didn't actually know a huge amount about the Royal Family before she accepted the role, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





Stewart said: "I didn't have the most developed or defined relationship with the Royal Family in generally. I didn't grow up following the sort of saga. Obviously I do live on planet earth, and her impact was so immense and emotional, even for somebody who was seven when she passed away."





Stewart did a lot of research before she started shooting the new movie.





The actress even took to watching 'The Crown' as part of her preparations for the role.





She said: "I read everything, I wanted every photo ... watched all the interviews that I could get my hands on.





"I watched 'The Crown', I watched every iteration of interpretation. I just tried to absorb her in an emotional and general way, and then trust the process, and expect her to show up."





She also felt a need to "protect" the late Princess.





The actress added: "I had to just not focus on other people's idea of her, and really focus on my own. And that in itself was just so distinct and specific to me."







