Political leaders, celebs mourn demise of veteran actor Venu

The Governor said, he was “deeply grieved by the demise of Venu, one of the finest actors in Malayalam and Indian cinema. Profound knowledge of traditional art forms & Indian style of acting reflected in his unique performances. Well versed in Kerala’s classical and folk art and rhythm, #NedumudiVenu also excelled in theatre and in recital of Sopana Sangeetam. My heartfelt condolence. May his soul attain Mukti,” Khan tweeted.





In his condolence message, Chief Minister Vijayan said Venu as a gifted actor who crafted himself a permanent position in the minds of the audience through his various roles. The Chief Minister added that even while acting in movies, he took a keen interest in literature and took initiatives in everything from folk songs to experimental theatre. Congress leader VD Satheeshan said Venu showed his talent not only in acting but in music and musical instruments as well. BJP state chief K Sudhakaran said demise of Venu was irreparable loss. Writer NS Madhavan tweeted “Immensely sad day. A man with not an atom of malice in him. Great actor. Adieu.”.





Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran bid farewell to the actor and said his expertise in acting would be a research material for coming generations. Khushbu Sundar said she was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a great legendary actor.





Cinematographer and film director Ravi K Chandran said Venu was one of the most talented and popular actors of Malayalam cinema. “No one can replace him,” he said.