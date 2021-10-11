Mon, Oct 11, 2021

Arjun Kapoor to star in 'nerve-racking' thriller 'The Lady Killer'

Published: Oct 11,202103:52 PM by IANS

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming thriller 'The Lady Killer. He says the film has thrill, romance, emotions and suspense.

Poster of The Lady Killer (Source: Twitter)
Arjun shared an intriguing poster on Instagram on Monday. On the poster, it is written "mistrust makes a snake bite its on tail…" with a picture of the actor.

"Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story and my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director #AjayBahl for your belief in me.Produced by #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar," Arjun wrote as the caption.



The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R. Singh and Krishnan Kumar.
