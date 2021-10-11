Arjun Kapoor to star in 'nerve-racking' thriller 'The Lady Killer'

Mumbai :

Arjun shared an intriguing poster on Instagram on Monday. On the poster, it is written "mistrust makes a snake bite its on tail…" with a picture of the actor.





"Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story and my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director #AjayBahl for your belief in me.Produced by #BhushanKumar @ShaaileshRSingh #KrishanKumar," Arjun wrote as the caption.

The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R. Singh and Krishnan Kumar.