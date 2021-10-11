Rajkummar, Kriti-starrer 'Hum Do Humare Do' trailer launched

Mumbai :

The film also features veteran stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal.





The Dinesh Vijan production takes an "out of the box" look at adoption, telling the story of a man forced to "arrange" a set of parents to impress the love of his life.





Speaking about the movie, Dinesh Vijan says, "Maddock trusts in the power of content driven films, while 'Mimi' was a delightful family entertainer, with 'Hum Do Humare Do', we take the essence of family further, because in the end, a family is a set of people we love and cherish. Our film is a wholesome comedy that can be enjoyed by all three generations".





'Hum Do Humare Do' also stars Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.







