Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani make their relationship official on social media

Chennai :

The actress, who turned 31 on October 10, celebrated her birthday on Instagram by making her relationship with Jackky public. Jackky shared a birthday wish for Rakul and posted a picture on Instagram, where the two are seen holding hands and walking. “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji) @rakulpreet.” (sic)













Rakul shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote a loved-up message for Jackky. “Thank you my (heart icon)! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop, thank you for being you!! Here is to making more memories together.” Rakul’s next project in Tamil is Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan.







