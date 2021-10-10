'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4 to go where human imagination hasn't been before

Los Angeles :

It will see the crew of the space ship Discovery contending with a massive anomaly that is five light years in size, threatening to destroy life throughout the galaxy. The event is so catastrophic that it pulls together worlds that are in the Federation and outside of it.





Season 4 will also continue to feature Adira and Gray, the first regular characters on a 'Trek' project who are, respectively, non-binary and transgender. Gray spent the bulk of Season 3 as a non-corporeal being perceptible only to Adira. In Season 4, the character will have a corporeal body.