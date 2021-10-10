Trisha dubs for her portions in Ponniyin Selvan

Chennai :

She spoke the ancient Chola Tamil spoken in the Tanjore region. Sources say that Trisha’s character of Kundhavai will be yet another highlight in her career and the actress’ performance will stand out in the entire film which is one of the main reasons for the actress to dub for herself. Meanwhile, Trisha is awaiting the release of Raangi.





The post-production work of Ponniyin Selvan is taking place in full swing and is expected to release worldwide in May-June 2022. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film also Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Prabhu Ganesan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu among others. Ravi Varman has operated the camera while AR Rahman has composed the music.