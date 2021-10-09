Hip Hop Adhi teams up with Maragadha Naanayam director

Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi signed his next movie on Friday that will be produced by Sathya Jyoti Films and directed by ARK Saravanan of Maragadha Naanayam fame.
Chennai: Sources close to the film unit told DT Next, “This will be a high-budget fantasy film that will go on floors in December. While Saravanan’s Maragadha Naanayam was story-driven, this film will completely revolve around Adhi and he will be taking the story forward. The cast and crew for the film haven’t been finalised yet and the production house will make an official announcement in coming days.” The film will be shot in a single stretch in Pollachi for 50 days.
