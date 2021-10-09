Sam slams society for its double standards and false rumours

Chennai :

She wrote “Good morning” over the post. The quote read: “If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. - Farida D.” Samantha had written an Instagram post that she and Chay had decided to separate on October 2.





She also reacted to the rumours surrounding her divorce and wrote a post that said, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,” she said.





“A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” added Samantha.