Vadivelu’s film titled Naai Sekar Returns

Chennai :

On Friday, the makers announced the title of the film along with the first look poster. Titled Naai Sekar Returns, inspired by Vadivelu’s character of Naai Sekar from Thalainagaram, the poster had Vadivelu in a suave look, seated in a throne with different breeds of dogs.





Priya Bhavani Shankar is said to have been roped in for a crucial role in the film. The entire cast and crew of the film will be officially announced soon.



