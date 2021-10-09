Jayam Ravi constructs a new house in Hyderabad

Chennai :

The latest we hear from sources in tinseltown is that the actor is set to shift his base from Chennai to Hyderabad. Last year, the actor started constructing his dream home in Hyderabad and was handed over to him earlier this year.





After wrapping up Ponniyin Selvan, a house-warming ceremony is said to have taken place and the family has moved from Chennai to Hyderabad. “Ravi stays in a star hotel with his family whenever he visits Chennai and doesn’t stay in his Alwarpet house anymore. However, he will continue to be active in Tamil films and will also be a part of straight Telugu films too in the future.





It is just that his base has moved from Chennai to Hyderabad,” said tinseltown sources. On the work front, he also has Jana Gana Mana directed by I Ahmed that has Taapsee Pannu playing the female lead.