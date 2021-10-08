'Bigg Boss 15': Romance in the jungle as Miesha, Ieshaan gets closer

Mumbai :

Over the past few days, their bonding seems to be getting stronger. In a recent promo for the show, they were seen sitting together inside a blanket and trying to know about each other better over a chat.





Miesha asked Ieshaan: "What kind of girl do you like?" To this, he replied: "I want a pretty and cute girl who loves me without conditions." When he inquired about her choice, she said: "I like a very off-beat kind of boy who can bear my tantrums."





Miesha was surprised when Ieshaan said to her that he started liking her when she cried. She said it was just unbelievable for her, to which he responded by saying that he wasn't like the others.





On being teased by the other contestant about how she was cosying up to Ieshaan, she insisted they were just friends. It will be interesting to see them getting closer to each other and Pratik getting into unnecessary fights with them.





('Bigg Boss 15' airs on COLORS.)



