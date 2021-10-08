I will never let personal attacks break me: Samantha hits back at negativity

Chennai :

Samantha in her insta story has posted a note firstly thanking her fans for their concern. She expressed anguish at statements calling her an "opportunist", that she had abortions and affairs. Samantha junked the slanders against her as "false rumours."





She further said "A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless."









Samantha's note





Samantha brimmed with optimism and hope saying she will not let the negativity break her.





The 'Theri' actress recently announced divorce of her four-year-old marriage with Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.