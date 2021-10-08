Samantha slams society for different standards for men, women

Hyderabad :

The south star quoted author Farida D on her Instagram Story days after split with Naga Chaitanya. She wrote "Good morning" over the post.





The quote read: "If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. - Farida D."













The actress posted her first picture on social media on Thursday since her split with Naga Chaitanya.





Samantha had written an Instagram post that she and Chay had decided to separate on October 2.





She wrote: "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.





"We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."







