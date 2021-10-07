Director Andy Serkis says Eddie and Venom are wrapped up in this melange of chaos

Chennai :

“Eddie is probably the last person on the planet that you would want to share an apartment with,” laughs Serkis. “He’s pretty much self obsessed and it’s no wonder his relationship with Anne (Michelle Williams) broke down because he’s not the most reliable partner to have but he’s got to try and keep Venom under wraps – that’s the deal. “And they live together, they’ve had all this time together, and they wind each other up and that’s really the basis of their relationship in this second film. It’s moved on a stage – it’s not just Eddie suffering from living with a parasite; he’s living with a parasite.





“And in many ways, Venom is the only confidante that Eddie has got but the same time Venom is like this out of control child who is incredibly clever and sophisticated and yet, the scale of him in that small apartment, means that place is continually wrecked. “They have this arrangement where Eddie is like, ‘you live in my body, you live by my rules’ but Venom, of course can break out whenever he wants so there is this constant battle. ‘It’s my time – no, it’s my time!’ And yet, they kind of, weirdly get on.





“It’s that idea that once a symbiote is in your body it kind of reflects your personality and so Venom very much puts a mirror up to Eddie and shows him his foibles.“And the way it has developed is that there is a loving nature, a sort of playfulness, and they both teach each other, they care for each other and are siblings to each other. And they are wrapped up in this melange of chaos,” he laughs.





The film stars Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris.