Adele announces new music after six years

New York :

On Tuesday, Adele announced on social media she will be releasing her new single 'Easy on Me' on October 15.

She posted on Instagram a black and white video with a piano melody. "Easy On Me - October 15," she wrote.





Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021





It will be a presumptive lead single from her upcoming fourth album after 2015. She released her third album titled '25' that became the year's best-selling album and broke first-week sales records in a number of markets, including the UK and the US.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins is an English singer and songwriter. She is one of the world's best-selling music artistes, with sales of over 120 million records. Her debut album '19' was released in 2008.

In 2014, Adele was regarded as a British cultural icon, with young adults from abroad naming her among a group of people whom they most associated with UK culture, which included William Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth II, David Beckham, J.K. Rowling, The Beatles, Charlie Chaplin, and Elton John.