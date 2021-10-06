Wed, Oct 06, 2021

Adele announces new music after six years

Published: Oct 06,202102:10 PM by IANS

Adele has announced she will be releasing new music in almost six years.

Singer-Songwriter Adele
New York:
On Tuesday, Adele announced on social media she will be releasing her new single 'Easy on Me' on October 15. 
  
She posted on Instagram a black and white video with a piano melody. "Easy On Me - October 15," she wrote. 


 
It will be a presumptive lead single from her upcoming fourth album after 2015. She released her third album titled '25' that became the year's best-selling album and broke first-week sales records in a number of markets, including the UK and the US.
 
Adele Laurie Blue Adkins is an English singer and songwriter. She is one of the world's best-selling music artistes, with sales of over 120 million records. Her debut album '19' was released in 2008.
 
In 2014, Adele was regarded as a British cultural icon, with young adults from abroad naming her among a group of people whom they most associated with UK culture, which included William Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth II, David Beckham, J.K. Rowling, The Beatles, Charlie Chaplin, and Elton John.

