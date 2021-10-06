Wed, Oct 06, 2021

Rajkummar, Kriti-starrer 'Hum Do Hamare Do' teaser unveiled

Published: Oct 06,202101:44 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The makers of 'Hum Do Humare Do' have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon on Wednesday which promises to be a complete laugh riot.

Image Courtesy: Twitter Kriti Sanon
Image Courtesy: Twitter Kriti Sanon
Mumbai:
'Hum Do Hamare Do' teaser begins as we see Rajkummar stuck in a pickle, when lady love Kriti summons his parents to speak about their marriage. 
 
What follows is a hilarious journey as our leading man may be forced to "adopt" a brand new set of parents.  
 
 Presented by Dinesh Vijan, 'Hum Do Hamare Do' also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.


Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations