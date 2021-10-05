Richa Chadha to shoot her maiden production in Uttarakhand

Mumbai :

Directed by Shuchi Talati and produced through the banner Pushing Button Studios, the story is set in a Himalayan boarding school in a hill station in northern India.





Richa said: "I loved shooting for 'Candy' and not only because it's a gripping narrative but because of the location in which we were shooting. It was so peaceful and serene that I found it easier to focus than in the city."





The plot of the film revolves around the coming of age of a 16-year-old girl and her relationship with her mother.





The actress added: "Since 'Girls Will Be Girls' is set in a hill station boarding school, I think Uttarakhand will be a perfect location. Fingers crossed."





Details about the cast for the film are still under wraps.