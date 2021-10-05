Zoe Kravitz got 'The Batman' role by being truthful

Los Angeles :

Kravitz told Another magazine: "I read the script. Then (Reeves) talked with me again to hear my thoughts, to see if we were on the same page. I didn't know him well and it was a bit of a process.

"When these big opportunities come up, these big roles, and you really want them, it's heartbreaking when you don't get them. You put a lot of energy into it."

She added: "The thing that I tried to keep in check throughout, though, was just wanting to be agreeable and likable to get the role. (I didn't want) to read the script and say, 'I love it. I love everything about it'. Then I go to the audition and I have this puppy dog energy."

The 32-year-old actress shared how she tried to show the director her feelings surrounding the character and believe it was instrumental to her landing the part in the movie, which is set to be released next year and stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "It was important to give him an idea of what it's really like to work with me. To say what I really think and, if we're on set together, to ask the questions I want to ask. I tried to come at it from the angle where I am showing him what I see and feel about this character. I believe that's why it happened and I got the role."

Kravitz added: "Matt's a fantastic director, and he's really into talking about the character. We had some really good conversations. I had some thoughts about the character once I'd read the script and they were welcomed."